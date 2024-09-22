Erick Thohir, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), stated that he had never differentiated his commitment to handling men’s and women’s football. “Our treatment is equal between men’s and women’s football. I have never differentiated my commitment. We have even spent a budget of IDR 36 billion (USD 2.4 million) for women’s football, one of which was for this week’s Under-17 National Team activity in Bali. For women’s football, we will continue developing short, medium and long-term strategies,” said Erick at a Press Conference.”There are currently 25 U20 players who are training In Jakarta and where they will continue their training in several cities in Japan and play seven friendly matches while there.“In essence, we are preparing the U20 women’s national team as well as possible so they can pursue achievements like men’s football.”After the end of the Japan trip on 21 October 2024, the U20 Indonesia Women’s national team will head to the Netherlands to take on the Dutch Women’s national team on FIFA match day on 25 October and then to Jordan to face the Jordanian U20 Women’s national team on 30 October. #AFF

