Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team has underlined the team’s determination to regain the ASEAN Futsal crown they lost at the last edition.

The 16-time winner of the ASEAN Futsal Championship came in third in 2024 after they were outplayed in the semifinals by eventual champions Indonesia.

Not only did Thailand suffered in 2024, last year they also missed out on the Futsal gold medal at the SEA Games.

Once again, Indonesia came out tops.

“The level of all teams in ASEAN is high and when they play against us, they will always play at their very best,” said Rakphol.

“Our only goal is to make Thailand win the ASEAN Futsal Championship again.”

The 19th edition of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 will be held on 5–13 April 2026 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Thailand are in Group A against Vietnam, Myanmar and Timor-Leste, while Group B is Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

