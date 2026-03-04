Upsets continued on Day Two of the All England Open 2026 as India’s fourth-seeded men’s pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty suffered a shock first-round exit at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The world No.4 duo were beaten 23-21, 21-12 by Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai, ranked No.33 in the world.

The Indians led 11-6 in the opening game before the Malaysians clawed back to level at 16-16. Kang and Aaron, the 2024 world junior champions, edged the tie-break despite Satwik-Chirag saving two game points. Riding the momentum, the Malaysians dominated the second game, leading 11-7 at the interval and closing it out comfortably.

“I’m very happy with this win, because this is our first All England. We just tried to enjoy it,” said Kang. “We took it step by step and didn’t expect too much.”

Kang/Aaron will next face China’s Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi.

In women’s singles, fifth seed Han Yue unexpectedly fell to Japan’s Riko Gunji 20-22, 21-17, 21-18 in 71 minutes. It marked Gunji’s second win over Han in their last three meetings, following her victory at last year’s Japan Open.

Elsewhere, there were no major surprises in men’s singles. Second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn progressed with a 21-15, 21-10 win over China’s Lu Guang Zu in 47 minutes. France’s Toma Junior Popov kept European hopes alive with a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Yushi Tanaka, while fifth seed Christo Popov defeated Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-16.

In women’s singles, second seed Wang Zhi Yi advanced after a 21-15, 21-15 win over Hina Akechi and will meet Thailand’s Supanida Katethong next. Fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi also moved through and face Taiwan’s Chiu Pin-Chian in the second round.

Malaysia enjoyed a strong day in men’s doubles. Sixth seeds Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun advanced, as did Junaidi Arif/Yap Roy King, along with independent pair Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin. Second seeds Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik defeated Americans Chen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith to set up an all-Malaysian second-round clash with Junaidi and Yap.

In women’s doubles, second seeds Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan exacted revenge on Japan’s Arisa Igarashi and Chiharu Shida, winning 21-19, 21-13 to level their head-to-head record at 1-1. They next face Korea’s Lee Seo Jin/Lee Yeon Woo.

Fourth seeds Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee progressed safely, while Bulgaria’s Stoeva sisters upset higher-ranked Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min 21-15, 21-17.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin advanced and will meet Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie in the second round.

