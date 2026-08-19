The stage is set for a thrilling AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27™ following the League Stage Draw in Kuala Lumpur.

The upcoming edition of Asia’s top-tier men’s club competition will feature an expanded cast of 32 sides for the first time since the revamp to its current name in 2024/25.

Reigning champions Al Ahli Saudi FC, aiming to become the first team to lift the trophy three times in a row, will face two-time winners Al Ain FC (UAE), 2011 champions Al Sadd SC (QAT), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), PFC Neftchi (UZB), Al Gharafa SC (QAT), Al Wasl FC (UAE), Pakhtakor (UZB) and Al Shamal SC (QAT).

Four-time Asian champions Al Hilal SFC will be challenged by Al Ain, Al Sadd, Shabab Al Ahli, PFC Neftchi, Al Gharafa, Al Wasl, Pakhtakor and Al Shamal.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite.html/news/aclelite-hopefuls-discover-path-to-glory

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