Rise above expectations and celebrate the relentless ambition that has driven champions in the Giro d’Italia for over a century. Bianchi has created a limited edition of unique Specialissima frame kits to mark 105 enthralling editions of the Giro.

To honour the number of editions, we have built just 105 of this Specialissima frame, painted to reflect the wonders of Italy, the great beauty. The extraordinary Giro d’Italia aesthetic creates an immediate connection between Italy’s greatest race and this awesome example of frame design.

The Specialissima Giro105 frame is designed to make one of the rarest bikes in the world, with ownership confering a place in a rarefied category of exacting cyclists and collectors who celebrate the sport. Every frame will be numbered on the top tube, from 001 to 105, further emphasising the unique nature of your bike.

JOIN THE ELITE



Don’t miss the opportunity to own this exclusive limited edition. The Specialissima Giro105 frame kit will be available from April 15th, 2022 exclusively on bianchi.com, only for a limited time and only for the first 105 enthusiasts.

The Specialissima giro105 is your opportunity to ride a work of art and to ascend with the ease of champions. Minimalist design with clean, crystalline lines invokes the finest associations of italian design.

RARE PIGMENTS



The design of this bike, hand painted in Italy, pays homage to the most wonderful parts of our beautiful country.

To ride the Specialissima Giro105 is to take with you a thousand connotations, to flash by in a haze of evocative colours and tones. The white of the frame, our Bianco Corsa, provides the perfect natural, neutral backdrop for this riot of redolent hues, it’s the colour of the finish line and the riders’ names drawn all over the road in chalk.

The detailing on the fork and frame is picked out in Bianchi’s own specially-created shade of Enrosadira. It is the colour of light in the Dolomites at dawn or dusk, when the peaks seem to blaze in reds, golds and especially pink: the colour of the Giro.

ENDLESS PRIDE



A representation of the Giro’s Trofeo senza Fine (Endless Trophy) proudly adorns the Specialissima Giro105’s fork. An enduring symbol of excellence, perseverance and that most elusive characteristic, the burning desire to win of a champion.

PINNACLE OF PERFORMANCE

Bianchi’s Reparto Corse has put everything it knows about road racing into the Specialissima, to create an ultralight racing weapon. It explodes up mountains, handles beautifully on the descents, and tackles rolling terrain with ease.

With sublime performance across the board, it’s time to reach your own pinnacle. This is the bike for exceptional individuals.

The Specialissima Giro105 weighs just 750g, making it the perfect climber’s frame. It is also superbly-stiff, providing excellent transfer of the rider’s power to the road, with a level of responsiveness our most exigent riders love.

