Indonesia and Vietnam picked up the full points when they each overcame their respective opponents by the same 4-0 scoreline in Group A of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026 at the Gelora Joko Samudro in Gresik.

Host Indonesia put up a commanding performance to beat Timor Leste through captain Putu Ekayana’s double (sixth and 17th minute), Rido (36th), and Dava Yunna (40th).

In the meantime, Vietnam were not far behind when they smashed Malaysia 4-0.

Sy Bach Le was on a brace (12th and 28th minute) as Van Duong Nguyen (39th) and Manh Cuong Nguyen (57th) added the others.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI #FAM

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