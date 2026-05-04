BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 03: Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (94) Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric leads Taylor Barnard of Great Britain driving the (77) DS Penske DS E-Tense FE25 on track during the Berlin E-Prix, Round 8 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Tempelhof Airport Circuit on May 03, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jordan McKean/LAT Images)

Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing wins the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix Round 8, marking his second win of the season, and the 16th of his Formula E career.

Reigning ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) and Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) rounded out the podium, finishing second and third, respectively.



The ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ Championship is now led by Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) with 101 points, followed by Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) with 98 points.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Round 9 & 10 in Monaco on 16th and 17th May.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans timed his push to perfection to take victory at Tempelhof ahead of reigning champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E) and Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team).

The New Zealander started 17th and pushed forward to the top six by the end of the first round of ATTACK MODE activations, with energy in hand on those around him.

His initial six-minute 350kW, all-wheel drive ATTACK MODE saw him hit the front on Lap 27 and take control from there, building a gap of two seconds to those behind.

He fended off the advances of two ABB FIA Formula E World Champions in Rowland and Wehrlein through the second round of ATTACK MODE as the race reached its climax to seal the deal and his 16th race win in Formula E – more than any other driver in the series’ history.

Rowland finished second – marking a double podium at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix after yesterday’s third-placed finish for the reigning champion. He now has more silverware than any other driver so far this season. Wehrlein failed to score yesterday after a puncture prematurely ended his chances, but third today sees him regain his championship lead on home soil.

Today’s race rounded out a strong weekend for Porsche Formula E Team and the ‘Pink Pig’ liveried cars, after Nico Müller’s Round 7 win yesterday, ensuring the Stuttgart-based team continues to lead the way in the ABB FIA Formula E Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championships.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“That marks 16 wins now for me. Strategy-wise, we started towards the back, so we took a punt using a new set of tyres. I think that helped a bit, but also being patient in the race and letting it come to me. I saw a couple of drivers around me as Oliver [Rowland] went a bit earlier, but had good guidance from the team to stay patient and have one big attack at the end, and it paid off. Full credit to the team for getting me through that one. Wasn’t expecting that waking up today.

“In the car, you have to read the race well and get a feel for it, but I’ve got a great team behind me. We do a lot of prep pre-race, and in the race, and it’s not just down to one person – it’s a collective effort. I think we’ve seen over the years of GEN3, whether it’s other drivers or me driving for Jaguar TCS Racing, we’re towards the front at the end of these types of races. Full credit to the team; it was a team effort today.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“Last night we were discussing strategy, and we took the bold decision not to use new tyres in qualifying because we felt like the four [new] tyres [in the race] could be an advantage, and also being at the back and saving a lot of energy. The tricky point was when to go, and I think we managed to save a lot of energy at the beginning – we managed to pick our way to the front. I had a couple of small issues at the end with the last ATTACK MODE, which probably stopped me from winning, but I have to be really happy with the weekend and second and third place. It’s been a great way to bounce back – roll on Monaco. There are a few things I still need to work on myself on one lap – just trying to get a little bit more out of the car, but I definitely feel five out of eight podiums is not a bad way to start the year, so I think we’ll be in it until the end.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“First of all, a great day today with a first place in qualifying and on the podium. A good day again, a good race, good pace, and both Mitch [Evans] and Oli [Rowland] had fresh tyres for the race, so they didn’t really do qualifying, which is an advantage. I was basically the first car with used tyres so we can be happy with that.“

MARK WEBBER, MARTA GARCIA AND ZAH1DE LEAD A STAR-STUDDED HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the worlds of music, sport, and screen, including former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber, 2023 F1 Academy Champion Marta García, German racing driver Sophia Flörsch, and racing driver-turned-actor Richy Müller.

Olympic gold medallist Laura Nolte and fellow Olympian Deborah Levi were also in attendance, enjoying driver meet-and-greets and exclusive tours of the Citroën Racing garages.

Meanwhile, German Pop singer Zah1De cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, EMOTION CLUB, before headlining the Saturday race of the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix.

Other notable names include: singers Max Giesinger and Mark Forster, racing driver Gabriela Jilkova, German volleyball player Tobias Krick and content creators Felix von der Laden and Lara Sophoe Bothut.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

Formula E has achieved B Corp Certification this season, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport – it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix include:

Better Futures Fund: At its birthplace, Berlin showcases the evolution of the Better Futures Fund through a collaboration with Porsche’s Racing for Charity initiatives. The fund will support life-saving medical care for children globally – demonstrating how motorsport can scale impact beyond the track.

At its birthplace, Berlin showcases the evolution of the Better Futures Fund through a collaboration with Porsche’s Racing for Charity initiatives. The fund will support life-saving medical care for children globally – demonstrating how motorsport can scale impact beyond the track. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 Hankook E-Prix includes:

Hosted up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks, and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Porsche Motorsport celebrated 75 years. At the site of the former Tempelhof Airport, fans were treated to a festival atmosphere where Porsche presented an exhibition of historic race cars. Selected vehicles – including an example of the legendary Porsche 917 – completed parade laps on both race days. Well-known Porsche guests at the Berlin E-Prix included former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber and “Tatort” actor Richy Müller.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in Monaco with Rounds 9 & 10 on 16th and 17th May. Find out where to watch here.

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