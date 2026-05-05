Exactly two years after an acid attack nearly ended his burgeoning career, Selangor FC forward Faisal Halim has vowed to keep pushing the limits with the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ firmly in his sights.

The 28-year-old suffered burns on his neck, shoulder, hands and chest which required four surgeries in 2024 but has since bounced back to lead Selangor into the semi-finals of the premier regional club competition by contributing four goals in the group phase.

Selangor host Nam Ðinh FC of Vietnam in the first of two legs at MBPJ Stadium on Wednesday.

“Today is a hard day for me as it’s two years after my accident. It’s not easy,” said Faisal, who is also known as “Mickey”.

“I’ve come back to play football again with the support of my teammates, family and friends. It’s hard for me but I’m eager and excited for tomorrow. I hope we can get something for the fans, for the club.”

After initially considering quitting the sport, Faisal, who received widespread international support following the incident, fought doggedly to overcome his injuries and has since become a key figure again, especially in Selangor’s strong run in the Shopee Cup™.

“Even if my face is different, my heart and passion is still the same,” he said. “I accept what happened before. I’m eager to work hard every game, every training session, to be the best. I always want to give my best for the team and for myself.

“Some people say Mickey is back, but for me, it’s not. I still want to work harder. For me, I want to be consistent in every match. I won’t stop working hard with the support of my teammates and coach.”

Faisal knows the Vietnamese visitors, who were V.League 1 champions last season, will be formidable opponents, especially with a potent strike force led by Nguyễn Xuân Son, and a defence that has conceded only three goals in the group phase, the best amongst any team.

Along with Chrigor Moraes, Faisal believes Selangor must seize home ground advantage before the two sides meet again for the second leg in Vietnam next week.

“If I can score, it’ll be beautiful for me but most important is the team first,” said Faisal. “I want to help the team with a good result.

“We are ready for tomorrow. When we’re home, we have the advantage, our stadium, our grass, our families and supporters are here. A lot of positive things.” – aseanutdfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...