French owner-driver Erik Maris sailed Zoulou to a solid day, the high point being a 3rd place in Race 2, while Swiss Foiling Academy with Julien Monnier and helmsman Loic Forestier as co-skippers started slowly but made incremental improvements by the early evening as the warm sun started to set over the glittering Algarve. This was Team Rockwool Racing’s first competitive outing in the GC32, a demanding lady for even those that know her well. Danish skipper Nicolai Sehested was satisfied with his day, especially with a 3rd place in Race 3. “It’s been a fun day,” said the 31-year-old. “No doubt there’s a lot for us to learn, and always the first event means a big learning curve, but we were mixing it up in some of the races, and definitely going the right way.” Five races are planned for Friday, with the regatta concluding on Sunday 4 July in beautiful, sun-kissed Lagos.