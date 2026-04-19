Building on the momentum of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, World Rugby has announced that Hong Kong will host the WXV Global Series Challenger central competition, the second division of the WXV Global Series competition from 13 – 26 September 2026.

Teams ranked 13 -17 – Fiji, Hong Kong China, the Netherlands, Samoa, Spain and Brazil who qualified through competing at RWC 2025 will go head-to-head in a centrally-hosted tournament at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. The competition will consist of three triple header matchdays on 13, 19 and 26 September.

Funded by World Rugby, the WXV Global Series Challenger will enable unions to compete in more consistent, high-quality international competition. Rankings to determine positions in the Series were set at the conclusion of WXV 2024 and will remain fixed through the 2026-28 cycle, as agreed with participating unions. Cross-over fixtures will take place in 2027 around the British and Irish Lions Women’s tour.

WXV Global Series



As announced during RWC 2025, the WXV Global Series features 18 of the world’s best national teams. The top 12 ranked teams – Australia, Canada, England, France, Italy, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and Wales – will compete in a home-and-away, cross-regional touring model.



These fixtures will take place within an eight-week global window from the second week of September to the last week of October, allowing unions to host matches in their home markets, retain commercial rights, and create compelling cross-regional matchups. This structure also strengthens fan engagement and supports reinvestment into national programmes and player pathways.



“Confirming the WXV Global Series calendar, with more than 100 international fixtures for the world’s top 18 unions across 2026-28, is a huge step forward for women’s rugby,” said Sally Horrox, World Rugby’s Chief of Women’s Rugby.



“With Hong Kong China set to host the Challenger in September, we are providing unions with the opportunity to play more consistent, high-quality competition, while the top 12 teams compete in an exciting home-and-away series. This new hybrid model, developed in partnership with the participating unions, delivers more meaningful competition, strengthens player pathways, and gives fans around the world even more opportunities to engage with women’s rugby.”

Hong Kong China Rugby CEO, James Farndon, said: “Building on the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens move to Kai Tak Stadium in March 2025, the successful delivery of the Rugby Sevens competition at the 15th National Games in November 2025, and now an incredible 50th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Sevens – this event presents another great opportunity to entertain rugby fans, engage new fanbases and inspire people to play our sport. These events also bring a significant economic impact, with the 2025 Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens reporting this at $97 Million USD to the Hong Kong economy, as well as paving the way for us to bring more events to Hong Kong in future.”

“I’d like to thank World Rugby for the opportunity to bring what should be a wonderful tournament to Hong Kong. We are also grateful for the support we receive from the Hong Kong government each year, as well as to Kai Tak Sports Park, which makes hosting major events like the WXV Global Series Challenger possible.”

“Playing top-level representative rugby on home soil presents a fantastic focal point for the women’s and girls’ game in Hong Kong. In addition to our men’s XVs qualifying for Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, this tournament will enable us to maintain a positive strategic emphasis on both men’s and women’s rugby.”

Continued innovation. Women’s specific ball trial



World Rugby has also confirmed that the women’s specific, 4.5 size ball trial will continue and extend to the 15s game through the WXV Global Series. The trial began at the start of the HSBC SVNS 2026 Series, with the ball being trialled across both formats of the game.

The ball has been developed in partnership with Gilbert, combining bespoke dimensions with the same weight and advanced aerodynamic and technological features as a standard size 5. As the trial continues, the ball has evolved following player feedback, ensuring it reflects the needs and preferences of the women’s game while maintaining elite‑level player welfare.

World Rugby’s Chief Player Welfare and Rugby Services Officer Mark Harrington said: “The anecdotal feedback on the use of a specific ball for the women’s game in sevens has been positive, in line with the other trials we’ve held to date. It’s clearly important to see how the new ball works in the elite 15s game as well and we’re excited to see how a women’s specific ball helps the very best players at the WXV Global Series showcase their skills.



“Along with the sevens players, we’ll carefully take stock of player feedback, injury surveillance and shape of the game data from the WXV Global Series. From there, together with the wider women’s game, we’ll assess the findings and look at where we go next.”



Clear pathway to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029

The WXV Global Series remains fully aligned with the qualification pathway for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, providing clear progression opportunities for teams across all six World Rugby regions.



In addition to Australia, which automatically qualified as host union, participating teams for Australia 2029 will be determined through:

RWC 2025 final placing with Canada, England, France and New Zealand having qualified after making the semi-finals

Eight teams through 2027 regional competitions

The best two non-qualified teams via World Rugby Women’s Rankings at the end of the 2027 international window

Final place decided by the WXV Global Series Challenger 2028, which will serve as the Final Qualification Tournament (FQT).

Further details on match schedules, broadcast, and fan engagement activities for the WXV Global Series, including the Challenger, will be confirmed ahead of the 2026 competition window.

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