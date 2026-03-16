South Africa men’s team beat Fiji to seal the gold medal in New York and clinch the overall HSBC SVNS Series title, while New Zealand’s all-conquering women clinched another title with a hugely dramatic final win over Australia.

Both prizes were on the line but Philip Snyman’s Blitzboks edged out Fiji 10-7 in an enthralling final to cap an action-packed weekend of action in the first-ever tournament in New York. South Africa captain Impi Visser, playing his 50th tournament on the global circuit, sent Gino Cupido racing clear for the opening try and Tristan Leyds added a second before Terio Veilawa got Fiji back into the game to set up a tense finale.

The Blitzboks, though, showed remarkable defensive resolve to hold on for the win, adding to their Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver crowns, while Fiji made it six podium finishes in six HSBC SVNS Series tournaments.

After South Africa won their seventh final on US soil, HSBC Sevens Player of the Final Selvyn Davids said: “What a performance! We stuck to our guns because we knew Fiji were going to be physical, but thankfully we came out on top.”

Inspirational skipper Visser added: “It was a massive defensive effort and testament to all our hard work. We couldn’t have scripted it any better and we’re just thankful we came up with the win.”

New Zealand’s women’s side claimed a fifth HSBC SVNS Series title in six main Series tournaments this season in New York after edging out Australia 22-21 in an extraordinary final. The Black Ferns were already crowned overall series winners on Saturday but their eyes were firmly fixed on a seventh all-time title in the USA. They claimed it with a hugely dramatic final win over fierce rivals Australia to clinch their fifth tournament win of the season and underline their status as the best team in the sport.

Australia fought bravely throughout and scored through Maddison Levi and Teagan Levi (two) against the Black Ferns. New Zealand, once again, though, showed their champion pedigree to win it with tries from Kelsey Teneti (two), Alena Saili and Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Player of the Final Teneti said: “It was a full fight and it didn’t take one person [to win it] – it took the whole team. Words can’t even describe the feeling and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this amazing team.”

After yet another final win, captain Risi Pouri-Lane said: “It was about heart because finals footie can go either way, so we had to grind it out. But the belief in every single one of us was huge and we spoke about doing the simple things well.

“Those Aussie girls are so talented and we knew what we had to do to try and shut them down.”

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby CEO, hailed the success of the weekend in the Big Apple as New York staged its first-ever Sevens tournament.

“It’s been amazing, what’s not to love? Sevens rugby in one of the best cities in the world. It’s been brilliant and just shows what’s possible for rugby in the US.

“The players have been excited to be in New York because it’s an iconic city.”

Attention now turns to the Championship in Hong Kong next month, scheduled for 17-19 April, after two days of thrilling action at the Sports Illustrated Stadium, in Harrison, New Jersey. – www.world.rugby

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