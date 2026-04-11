Australia won big in their Group C opener of the ASEAN Under-17 Championship 2026 when they thrashed Brunei Darussalam 12-0 as Singapore held Cambodia to a scoreless draw at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.

Georgio Hassarati was on fire with five goals (4th, 36th, 57th, 59th, and 82nd minute) to be followed by Oliver James O’Carroll (32nd), Corey Zachary Da Cruz (34th), Achnaff Pascal Sayon (45th+2), Achnaff Pascal Sayon (50th) and Emile Peter Katrib (53rd).

Brunei’s Mohammad Nurzharif Hadri Noradli conceded an own goal in the 71st minute before Corey Zachary Da Cruz finished things off for Australia, three minutes later.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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