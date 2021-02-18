Officials from the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways (PFL), the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and Kaya FC-Iloilo conducted an inspection today of the Blue Pitch in Circuit, Makati in preparation for the return to training of PFL clubs.

The inspection was conducted to determine that the venue has implemented their own health and safety protocols and abides by the guidelines set forth in the Joint Administrative Order for the safe resumption of the PFL clubs’ training sessions.

PFL and GAB are also scheduled to conduct an inspection of the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite next week.

“As we look forward to the start of another football season, it is imperative that our clubs are able to prepare for competition,” said PFL Commissioner Coco Torre.

“We look for a favorable approval from the Games and Amusements Board led by Chairman Abraham Mitra for the resumption of training sessions.”

Like this: Like Loading...