Boeung Ket FC were not only officially celebrated as the champions of the Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) 2020 this week, but they also scooped up a handful of other awards in the process.

The official prize giving ceremony was held this week with the attendance of FFC President, General Sao Sokha and also Deputy Police Chief General Dy Vichea as among the dignitaries.

For their effort in winning this year’s MCL crown, Boeung Ket were awarded USD 37,000 prize money while second-placed Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC took home USD 15,000.

Phnom Penh Crown FC were awarded USD 12,000 for coming in third while fourth-placed Tiffy Army FC got USD 10,000.

Boeung Ket also went on to win the Most Valuable Player award through striker Mat Noron as Kim Pheakdey bagged the Best Coach award.

Boeung Ket FC’s Hul Kimhuy also picked up the Best Goalkeeper award.

On the other hand, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng had Cameroonian striker Jean Befolo Mbarga taking the Golden Boot award with 16 goals this year.

National Football Academy (Bati Youth) took home the Fair Play award.

METFONE CAMBODIA LEAGUE 2020

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Boeung Ket FC

SECOND: Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng

THIRD: Phnom Penh Crown FC

FOURTH: Tiffy Army FC

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Mat Noron (Boeung Ket FC)

BEST COACH: Kim Pheakdey (Boeung Ket FC)

BEST GOALKEEPER: Hul Kimhuy (Boeung Ket FC)

GOLDEN BOOT: Jean Befolo Mbarga (PKR Svay Rieng, 16 goals)

FAIR PLAY: Bati Youth

#AFF

#FFC

#MCL

#BoeungKet

Like this: Like Loading...