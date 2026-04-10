Recent Form and Momentum
- After the opening round of the 2026 season, rookie Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) leads the Championship standings on countback, level on 45 points with reigning World Champion Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR).
- Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) holds third place in the standings, 13 points behind, following two consistent third-place finishes in Portugal.
- Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team), Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team), and Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) round out the top six after the first two races of the season.
Historical Performance
- WorldWCR visited Assen for the first time in 2025, with victories shared between Maria Herrera and Beatriz Neila. Sara Sanchez completed the podium in both races.
Local Riders
- Dutch rider Birgit Scheffer (Motorradtechnik Geenen by Yamaha) will make her WorldWCR debut at Assen, adding a local flavour to the grid.