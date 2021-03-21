In 2021, Joe Roberts and Cameron Beaubier aim to continue the winning tradition of American riders who have made racing history

It’s the stuff of dreams for children. Lowering your helmet visor and getting your game face on as you line up on the grid for the start of a MotoGP™ World Championship Grand Prix and to then hear your national anthem blare across the track from the top step of the podium. These dreams are what both Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) and Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) will try to make a reality in 2021.

is preparing to face his fourth full season in the World Championship and comes off the back of an encouraging 2020. He earned three pole positions, a podium and seventh place in the overall standings during the Moto2™ campaign. Last season was a real Hollywood story for the American, which was caught on camera for Behind the Stars and Stripe, a mini docuseries which details the Californian’s season.