Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) are the champions, again.The squad under Diego Rios picked up their fourth Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) crown in a row after first taking it at the 2021/22 season.They then added the 2022/23, 2023/24, and this season’s 2024/25 crown to make the East Javan side the most successful Futsal team to date.Following the 2-2 draw in the first leg, final a few days ago, BTS were not about to make the same mistake for the return tie when they overwhelmed Black Steel Papua 7-4 at the GOR Among Rogo in Yogyakarta.That gave BTS the title on 9-6 aggregate.Two goals each from Syauqi and Pepita and then Black Steel replying through Vinicius gave BTS a 4-1 lead at the break.Reza Gunawan and Ardiansyah Runtuboy scored twice more for BTS to take a 6-1 advantage before Black Steel then narrowed the gap to 6-2 off Brian Ick’s effort.Reza’s second goal of the evening put the score at 7-2 for BTS as a late strike from Brian Ick and Vinicius gave the final 7-4 scoreline. #AFF#PSSI#FFI

Like this: Like Loading...