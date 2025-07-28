Competitor performs during the third offroad day at Red Bull Romaniacs in Sibiu, Romania on July 25, 2025. // Attila Szabo / Red Bull Content Pool

Offroad Day 3: Heavy gains and heavy losses on Offroad Day 3 – Billy Bolt (GBR) was on fire and gaining valuable minutes on the overall leader Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) and Mario Roman (ESP) in third.Offroad Day 3 was 181 km of tracks and signature sections: “Madday Mom”, “Forgotten Trail”, “Manridge” and “Stairway to Heaven”. Offroad Day 4: Manuel Lettenbichler defends his title winning his sixth Red Bull Romaniacs and takes home the Extreme Enduro Rallye World Champion title.Billy Bolt (GBR) gave it his all and came in behind Lettenbichler in second place followed by Mario Roman (ESP) who fought hard and scored third position. Offroad Day 4 was a 102km track with the grand finale at the Gusterita Hillclimb finish. Results Red Bull Romaniacs 2025 – Gold-Class

Offroad Day 3Offroad Day 41. Billy Bolt (GBR) – 6h11m32s1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) – 4h54m17s2. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) – 6h14m34s // +3m2s2. Billy Bolt (GBR) – 5h13m42s // +19m25s3. Mario Roman (ESP) – 6h33s // +18m8s3. Mario Roman (ESP) – 5h14m25s // +20m8s

Overall Result1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) 21h41m45s2. Billy Bolt (GBR) 22h14m56s // +33m11s3. Mario Roman (ESP) – 22h43m30s // +1h1m45s

