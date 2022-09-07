Football Australia is delighted to announce that the world-leading consumer brand, Cadbury, will stay in the game as an Official Partner of the CommBank Matildas for a further four years until 2026.

First teaming up with the CommBank Matildas back in 2020, Cadbury used its partnership to successfully launch the “Get In The Game” campaign, to combat barriers and help women in sport feel seen, appreciated, and supported.

The campaign worked to give professional female athletes a bigger platform, highlight role models for younger players – such as CommBank Matildas and Cadbury Ambassador Alanna Kennedy – and provide access to supplies like better-fitting uniforms.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/cadbury-stay-game-until-2026-new-commbank-matildas-partnership

