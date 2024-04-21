



The Race 2 of Round 2, Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship was cancelled today due to a typhoon warning issued by the The Municipal Meteorological Observatory overall standings for the top five riders for each race category as below:

In the Asia Superbike 1000cc race category, Andi Farid Izdihar of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo takes lead with a total of 65 points after a great showmanship in Race 1 yesterday. Raking it at the second spot overall is Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of TKKR BMW Racing Team with a total of 52 points after succumbing to third place in the heat of fast and fury. Hafizh Syahrin of JDT RACING TEAM who outstood the rest and bagged the winning title instantly took a leap into third place with a total of 45 points.

In the SuperSports 600cc race category, Apiwath Wongthananon of YAMAHA TEKHNE Racing Team ASEAN maintains his high at the top spot with a total of 70 points despite a slight fall at the second spot in Race 1 after a double win on home-ground. At second spot overall is Adenanta Putra of ASTRA HONDA RACING TEAM with a total of 49 points after finishing fourth yesterday. Taking the third place overall is Md Helmi Azman of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing Team with a total of 36 points.

The Asia Production 250cc race category sees Herjun Atna Firdaus at the top spot with a total of 57 points after finishing third on the podium at ZIC. Faerozi Toreqottullah of YAMAHA Racing Indonesia takes the second spot overall with a total of 54 points after finishing first although he was later placed second after final decision by race direction. Syarifuddin Azman of Idemitsu Boon Siew Honda Racing took third overall with a total of 42 points after finishing fourth in Race 1.

The Underbone 150cc race category concluded Round 2 with defending champion, Nazirul Izzat of UMA Racing YAMAHA Maju Motor Asia maintaining his lead spot with a total of 41 points. Murobbil Vittoni of YAMAHA LFN HP969 INDONESIA Racing Team takes the second spot overall with a total of 36 points followed by teammate Fahmi Basam with a total of 32 points.

In the TVS Asia One Make Championship, Hiroki Ono of Japan made a hat-trick with yet another win yesterday, awarding him with the lead position at 75 points. Ramdan Rosli of Malaysia takes the second spot overall with a total of 51 points after finishing second on the podium in Race 1. Sarthak Chavan of India takes third overall with a total of 40 points despite his struggles at ZIC.

Race 2 of Round 2, IDEMITSU FIM ASIA ROAD RACING CHAMPIONSHIP at Zhuhai International Circuit (ZIC) is cancelled due to typhoon warning.

The Municipal Meteorological Observatory has upgraded the yellow warning signal of rainstorm to orange at 10.00 am (local time) while retaining the yellow warning signal of thunderstorm and gale which calls for suspension of outdoor work and activities.

TOP 5 RIDERS

ASIA SUPERBIKE 1000cc

1. ANDI FARID IZDIHAR, Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo, 65 points

2. AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN, TKKR BMW Racing Team, 52 points

3. HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH, JDT RACING TEAM, 45 points

4. YUKI KUNII, SDG Team HARC-PRO Honda Ph., 39 points

5. NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT, Honda Asia-Dream Racing with Astemo, 38 points

SUPERSPORTS 600cc

1. APIWATH WONGTHANANON, YAMAHA TEKHNE Racing Team ASEAN, 70

2. MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA, ASTRA HONDA RACING TEAM, 49

3. MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN, IDEMITSU Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, 36

4. THANAT LAOONGPLIO, Honda Racing Thailand HONDA CBR600RR, 35 points

5. MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ, YAMAHA TEKHNE Racing Team ASEAN, 32 points

ASIA PRODUCTION 250cc

1. HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS, ASTRA HONDA RACING TEAM, 57 points

2. MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH, YAMAHA Racing Indonesia, 54 points

3. MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN, IDEMITSU Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, 42 points

4. CAO VIET NAM, Honda Racing Vietnam Team, 35 points

5. AIKI IYOSHI, Motul Sniper Manual Tech, 31 points

UNDERBONE 150cc

1. NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN, UMA Racing YAMAHA Maju Motor Asia Team, 41 points

2. M. MUROBBIL VITTONI, YAMAHA LFN HP969 INDONESIA Racing Team, 36 points

3. FAHMI BASAM, YAMAH LFN HP969 INDONESIA Racing Team, 32 points

4. ADYTYA FAUZI, RACETECH SIXTY Racing Team, 32 points

5. WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA, RACETECH SIXTY Racing Team, 30 points

TVS ASIA ONE MAKE CHAMPIONSHIP

1. HIROKI ONO JAPAN, 75 points

2. MOHD RAMDAN ROSLI MALAYSIA, 51 points

3. SARTHAK CHAVAN, INDIA, 40 points

4. MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED, MALAYSIA, 40 points

5. ATIH KANGHAIR THAILAND, 33 points

