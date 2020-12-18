The 2021 edition of the Cambodia League will start on 6 March while the Hun Sen Cup will begin on 16 February 2021.

The Cambodia League will see the return of all teams from the 2020 season with the exception of basement side Bati Youth as they have been relegated to the Cambodia Second League for the 2021 season.

The winner of this year’s Cambodia Second League will gain promotion.

The league is expected to be held until 17 October 2021.

The Hun Sen Cup will begin with the provincial stage on 16 February with the participation of 21 teams as compared to 17 teams in 2020.

At the end of the Provincial Stage on 16 June 2021, the Hun Sen Cup will move to the National Stage scheduled for 7 July 2021 to 9 September 2021.

