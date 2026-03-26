Entry lists have been published for the Caixa World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Brasília 26, with 333 athletes from 40 countries set to compete in the Brazilian capital on 12 April.

The competition will feature 114 women and 140 men competing in the new standard senior race walking distances – half marathon and marathon – for the first time at a World Athletics Series event. Meanwhile, 39 women and 40 men will compete in the U20 races over 10km.

The men’s half marathon entries are led by world 20km champion Caio Bonfim, who headlines the host nation’s team. Competing on home roads in Brasília, he will take on two-time world champion Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan, as well as the top three from the 20km at the last edition of these championships – Sweden’s multiple world medallist Perseus Karlström, Spain’s world bronze medallist Paul McGrath and his compatriot Diego García Carrera.

The men’s marathon field is also packed with global medallists. Canada’s world 35km champion Evan Dunfee lines up alongside Italy’s 2021 Olympic 20km champion and 35km world record-holder Massimo Stano, Japan’s world 35km bronze medallist Hayato Katsuki and multiple German record-holder Christopher Linke.

In the women’s half marathon, Peru’s 2022 double world champion Kimberly García leads the entries. She will face Poland’s Katarzyna Zdzieblo, who claimed world silver at both distances behind Garcia in 2022, and Spanish champion Antia Chamosa.

The women’s marathon features Ecuador’s world 35km bronze medallist Paula Torres, Italy’s 2019 world bronze medallist Eleonora Giorgi and Brazil’s South American 20km champion Viviane Lyra, another one of the host nation’s medal hopes.

Two athletes – Venezuela’s Pedro Marquez Pereira and Italy’s Nicole Colombi – have been entered in both senior events and will decide closer to the time which distance to contest.

The championships will be held in the Brazilian capital, marking the first time the event has taken place in South America and the Southern Hemisphere.

Event-by-event previews will be published on the World Athletics website on 7-8 April.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...