CAT FC moved up to third in the Futsal Thai League 2020 following their ill-tempered 4-3 win over Kasem Bundit at the Bangkok Arena.

In the match which saw two red cards and two yellow cards being produced, it was Kasem Bundit who went ahead in the ninth minute through Anan Watchapudom.

Watcharin Worship’s goal two minutes later extended Kasem Bundit’s lead to 2-0 at the break.

Suthipong Sri-on then pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart as Udson Goncalves Vieira’s 31st minute strike then put the score all level at 2-2.

And while Tharadol Huangwichien gave Kasem Bundit the one-goal advantage a minute later, there was no stopping CAT FC from taking the match when they scored twice more in the closing stages of the game for the win.

Jakaphon Arthiam and Airton Oliveira Brandao were on target in the 32nd and 40th minute respectively.

The win allowed CAT FC to take over the third spot from Tha Kam Cold Room, who this week were held to a 5-5 draw by Bangkok City.

The top two teams – PTT Chonburi Bluewave and ASM Port FC – still maintained their positions following their big wins this week.

Chonburi blasted Royal Navy FC 6-1 while ASM Port thumped Singha Samut Sakhon FC 5-1.

RESULTS

Thammasat Stallions beat Bangkok BTS 6-1

Phetchaburi Rajabhat beat Surat Thani 6-0

CAT FC beat Kasem Bundit 4-3

ASM Port beat Singha Samut Sakhorn 5-1

Northeast beat BKC Prachinburi Highway 3-2

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Royal Navy 6-1

Bangkok City FC drew with Tha Kham Cold Room 5-5

