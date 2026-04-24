More than a tournament, Red Bull Four 2 Score delivers a full-on soccer experience, pulling players straight into the Red Bull soccer universe. Fast, physical and unforgiving: matches last 10 minutes, are played 4v4 on any surface, without goalkeepers – and with double points awarded for goals scored in the opening and closing minute. Every second counts, every goal matters.



From national bragging rights to global ambition – the road leads to Toronto



Soccer fans aged 16 to 35 who love the game can step into the spotlight as national qualifiers and finals unfold around the world. Only the best will make it through, earning the chance to represent their country at the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final on August 29th in Toronto, Canada — as North America steps further into the global football spotlight ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



Last year’s Global Final raised the bar, delivering unforgettable moments in both the mixed and women’s competitions. Mexico claimed the mixed title, while Portugal lifted the trophy in the women’s category – all set against the stunning backdrop of Salzburg’s historic old town in Austria.



Star power on and off the pitch



In 2026, Red Bull Four 2 Score levels up the game. The Wing(wo)man program brings top-tier support to the tournament, with football stars, freestyle icons and creators stepping in to motivate and inspire the players.



Names like Séan Garnier, FC Liverpool player Dominik Szoboslai, Canada’s soccer star Alphonso Davies, Indias Vikram Pratap Singh or Egypt’s Taher Mohamed will be involved, providing inspiration, expert coaching, and invaluable mentorship throughout the competition.



With the backing of Red Bull’s global football network – including clubs like RB Omiya Ardija in Japan – local qualifiers will pave the way for national champions to compete on the world stage. One goal, one moment, one tournament – this is where local heroes become global contenders.The journey begins now – registration is open. Who is ready to take the game to the next level?