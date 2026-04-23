LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – APRIL 21: A general view of the GEN4 Formula E car during the Formula E GEN4 Launch at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 21, 2026 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images)

The debut of the GEN4 Formula E race car underlines a step change in electric racing performance in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Set for its racing debut in the 2026/27 Season, the GEN4 machine reaches speeds of over 335kph and 0-200kph in 4.4 seconds, with a 71% increase in power in ATTACK MODE compared to its predecessor.

Power steering and ergonomic cockpit redesign re-engineers the sport for inclusivity at elite level and increased safety.

A new benchmark for innovation in sustainability: the GEN4 is the first 100% recyclable car with at least 20% recycled materials across key components.

Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) unleashed the GEN4 car on track in its debut run in front of a select audience at Circuit Paul Ricard in the South of France, signalling the beginning of a new era for electric motorsport. This all-new next-generation machine is the car that will be further developed and then raced by the teams and manufacturers in the 2026/27 Season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Capable of reaching speeds in excess of 335kph, 0-100kph in approximately 1.8 seconds, and 0-200kph in just 4.4 seconds – 1.5 seconds faster than its predecessor – GEN4 will deliver 50% more power in race mode than the current GEN3 Evo race car. The GEN4 car will be an average of 10 seconds faster per lap than the GEN3 car in qualifying mode. In ATTACK MODE, GEN4 produces up to 600kW of power, a 71% increase in base output over GEN3 Evo, delivering performance that pushes the limits of electric racing. GEN4 is the only single-seater race car with permanent all-wheel drive.

The on-track demonstration underlined GEN4’s pace in real conditions, with overtake laps on its GEN1, GEN2 and GEN3 predecessors highlighting the dramatic step forward in innovation and sheer performance. With racing starting from the 2026/27 Season later this year, GEN4 promises to deliver the fastest-ever lap time seen by a Formula E car – at least five seconds per lap faster on street circuits – compared to the most recent generation, the GEN3 Evo.

As the only all-electric FIA World Championship, GEN4 is both the pinnacle of motorsport innovation and a testbed for future mobility. It is also central to the series’ race-to-road philosophy, with 600kW charging and high-efficiency motor development feeding into next-generation EV technology.

In addition to outright performance, sustainability remains a central pillar of innovation for GEN4, which will be the world’s first racing car that is 100% recyclable, with at least 20% recycled materials across key components. Its tyres are made from 65% natural and recycled materials, including 30% certified natural rubber, and the battery contains no rare earth minerals. At a broader level, Formula E remains the first global sport certified to the BSI Net Zero Pathway Standard and the first motorsport series in the world to achieve B Corp Certification.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“GEN4 isn’t just a car, it’s a bold declaration of our ambition. Seeing what it can do on track for the first time is a real milestone for Formula E – we are now delivering performance levels that were thought impossible for electric vehicles just five years ago. The step up in performance is immediately clear, from the speed and power to the way it delivers on track, and there was a genuine buzz among everyone who witnessed it. This is a hugely exciting moment for the Championship as we head into the upcoming 2026/27 Season, and a clear signal of where we are headed.

“This is just the beginning, as its refinement is now in the hands of our manufacturers – Porsche, Jaguar, Stellantis, Nissan, Lola Cars and Mahindra – to push development to even higher limits of performance ahead of its racing debut later this year. GEN4 isn’t just an evolution, it’s a step-change in innovation and performance that will redefine motorsport for years to come.”

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) said:

“The new GEN4 Formula E car marks a significant step forward for electric racing, setting a new global benchmark for performance, innovation, and sustainability.

“It is not simply just a fast car, it is a statement of intent about the future of this technology. I am proud that the FIA and its partners in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship are leading this vision.

“Collaboration has been central to the development of this car, and it will continue to be at the heart of a new era for the championship defined by greater performance, road relevance, and excitement. We are redefining what is possible alongside some of the world’s biggest automotive manufacturers using the laboratory of motorsport.”

GEN4 will also introduce enhanced safety features, including a wider cockpit for increased hand clearance and power steering to help mitigate steering loads during impacts, while intensifying the driver challenge at the highest level of motorsport. It has also been designed with improved adjustability in the driving position, helping to level the playing field and re-engineering the sport for inclusivity at the top level.

Beyond the track, GEN4 strengthens Formula E’s position as a cultural platform, blending elite performance with innovation, sustainability, and growing relevance across fashion, gaming, and music.

The demonstration in Le Castellet saw all Formula E teams and manufacturers in attendance, including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Mahindra, Lola Cars, and Stellantis, the latter represented by Opel as they prepare to join the grid for the 2026/27 season. The takeaway: GEN4 is not just faster, it’s a leap across generations, showing how far electric racing has come in just twelve seasons since Formula E’s inception and a declaration of the direction the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is headed.

For fans, it unlocks a new level of spectacle – closer racing, higher speeds, and more dramatic on-track action than ever before – further cementing Formula E’s position at the forefront of innovation and performance in global sport.

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