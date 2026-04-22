Malaysia will take on Vietnam in the final of the ASEAN Under-17 Boys’ Championship 2026.

In the two semi-final matches at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo in Sidoarjo, Malaysia pummelled Laos 3-0 as Vietnam fought back to beat Australia 2-1.

The Malaysian youngsters were two goals in front at the break in a four-minute blitz – Ahmad Yusuf Nasrullah Ahmad Ramli (seventh minute) and Muhammad Aniq Thaqif Hairulnizam (11th) – as Laos’ Nilandone Xayaseng then conceded an own goal in the 58th minute for the final score line.

In the meantime, Luke Becvinovski had put Australia in front after ten minutes.

Still, Vietnam did not lose focus as Manh Cuong Nguyen delivered the equaliser (45th+5) before Ngoc Nguyen Luc Chu delivered the winner at the hour mark.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #LFF #VFF

Like this: Like Loading...