Few names have shone brighter in the 30-year history of the ASEAN Championship than Chanathip Songkrasin, the Thailand playmaker who has lit up successive editions of the tournament now known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™.

With a record three tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards secured in 2014, 2016 and 2020 as he led his nation to the coveted regional title, the 32-year-old stands amongst the legends of ASEAN football.

“The ASEAN Championship is the biggest competition in this region, and it was the tournament where I first made a name for myself with Thai fans,” says the BG Pathum United FC midfielder.

“I have to give credit to all the coaches who led the team to those titles, as well as all my teammates. I only won those awards because of everyone around me.”

Chanathip’s modesty belies his sustained influence on the pitch, breaking through as a youngster in 2014 as the Thais defeated Malaysia over two legs in the final.

He claimed his first goal in the competition in a 3-0 win over the Philippines in the second leg of the nations’ semi-final and was on the scoresheet again in the second leg of the final against the Malaysians.

While Thailand lost that game 3-2, Chanathip’s goal proved decisive as it delivered a 4-3 aggregate win for the team coached by another ASEAN Championship MVP, Kiatisuk Senamuang.

The Thais went on to retain the title two years later with Chanathip at the forefront again in 2016 while at the 2020 edition – which was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – his contribution was vital once more.

Chanathip scored twice in the 4-0 win over Indonesia in the first leg of the final that delivered his nation’s then-record sixth ASEAN Championship title, underlining his status as one of the region’s finest.

In July, the midfield maestro will line up for Thailand again as the country – currently coached by Anthony Hudson – look to reclaim the title from reigning champions Vietnam and reassert their status as the region’s kingpins.

“The ASEAN Championship is a competition that represents the pride of every nation in this region,” says Chanathip. “It is the biggest tournament in Southeast Asia.

“All the teams have improved a lot, and the matches are more competitive now than ever. I’m happy to see so many strong teams across the region, and I see the tournament as a very special competition.”

Chanathip has not played in the last two editions of the competition, with Thailand winning in 2022 before seeing Vietnam claim the title two years later, but he will expect to be included in the squad for the upcoming tournament from July 24 to August 26.

Thailand have been drawn in Group B alongside former champions Malaysia as well as the Philippines, Laos and Myanmar and kick off their campaign on July 25.

“We need to stay determined and work hard in every match,” says Chanathip. “It gets tougher every year, but we have to remember that playing for our country is the highest honour for any footballer.

“We want to win this trophy for all the Thai fans. I know it will be difficult but we will give everything to lift the trophy again.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026™ will present Chanathip with the opportunity to pick up a trophy after a disappointing season at club level for BG Pathum United, the outfit he joined after a successful six-and-a-half-season stint in Japan.

Spells with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Kawasaki Frontale saw Chanathip lauded in the J.League and he was included in the league’s Best XI for his performances in the 2018 season before making his way back to Thailand in 2023.

“Thailand is my home, so I’m always happy when I return to play here,” he says. “I’m delighted to have joined BG Pathum United, and it has been a pleasure to be back playing in Thailand again.

“My target with the club in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ was always to compete for the trophy. I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to go all the way as we had hoped.”

That frustration will no doubt fuel Chanathip’s desire to lead Thailand to a record-extending eighth ASEAN Championship later this year.

Hyundai Cup™ 2026 kicks-off on July 24. Visit ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for the Hyundai Cup™ and other ASEAN United FC events for the full match schedule and access to news, information and exclusive content.

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