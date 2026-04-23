At the heart of the series lies a simple yet powerful question: “What could my sport look like if it had to adapt to an ever changing environment?”. The result is a collection of visually compelling images that place elite athletes in unexpected and unconventional settings. The visuals inspire and highlight a strong commitment, encouraging viewers to think about global environmental issues.

By pushing bouldering beyond its conventional boundaries, Mammut and Rainer Eder highlight not only the physical endurance of athletes, but also a mindset defined by persistence, creativity, and forward momentum.

French climber Marie Gamen brings this philosophy closest to the bouldering world. Set against the corroded skeletons of a ship graveyard, she moves with deliberate precision, reading texture and form where others might only see decay. Each sequence becomes a study in movement: balance over brute force, intuition over hesitation.

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