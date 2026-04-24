The medals that the world’s best relay runners will compete for at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 have been unveiled, with 10 days to go to the global event on 2-3 May.

In honour of Botswana’s 60 years of independence, the medals feature natural diamonds sourced from Botswana, symbolising the nation’s enduring journey, resilience and excellence.

Crafted to tell Botswana’s story through form, texture and space, the medals were designed by Thabang Maphanyane of The Dialogue Group as a fusion of national symbolism and forward-looking values.

Centrally placed, the diamond serves as both a literal and symbolic cornerstone. As a key pillar of Botswana’s economy, it reflects the nation’s resilience and prosperity, while its brilliance captures the idea of excellence, aspiration and a shining future; qualities embodied by world-class athletes.

An unveiling ceremony for the medals was held at the National Museum and Art Gallery, attended by His Excellency President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, who delivered a keynote address and presided over the official reveal. The occasion celebrated Botswana’s global leadership in diamonds, its rich cultural heritage, and its growing stature as a host of world-class sporting events.

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