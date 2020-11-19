CBS partnership signifies essential audience growth in key market for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

New American media partnership important for Formula E’s automotive partners launching electric road cars in years to come.

Formula E and leading US broadcaster CBS today announced a new multi-year partnership to air the all-electric racing series live across various platforms from Season Seven.



A multi-year deal will see Formula E air live across CBS Sports platforms from the opening round of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Santiago starting on January 16, 2021. The partnership brings over 60 hours of live race coverage to various CBS Sports platforms . For Formula E, the relationship signifies an important opportunity to grow the sport’s audience and brand in a key strategic market.

All of the 14 Formula E races scheduled on the Season Seven calendar will air live on CBS Sports platforms, each in a 90-minute programme. A minimum of two races, including the New York City E-Prix, will be broadcast on CBS Television Network. At least six more will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, as will a bespoke 1-hour preview show per race week. The remaining races, as well as all qualifying sessions, will be streamed on CBS Sports Digital platforms.

The USA is a priority market for Formula E and its ecosystem. Having raced in the United States every year since its inception, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship made history in 2017, when it introduced racing to the five boroughs of New York City. Formula E is also proud to have American racing teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport and DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT competing for the world title.

Formula E has more manufacturers on its grid than any other world class racing series and the USA is a critical market for many of those carmakers. The exposure that a media partnership with CBS provides will be vital for Formula E’s automotive partners launching electric road cars in years to come.