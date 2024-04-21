The pools were drawn for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage on Saturday 20 April at an event in Monaco ahead of the crucial final qualification tournament (21-23 June) to decide the last remaining men’s and women’s teams to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 rugby sevens.

Pools drawn for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in the presence of Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco



Stade Louis II in Monaco hosts the final men’s and women’s qualifiers for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 rugby sevens competition



The three-day event featuring 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will take place on 21-23 June 2024



South Africa’s Blitzboks in a strong men’s line-up including HSBC SVNS teams Canada, Great Britain and Spain



11 men’s and 11 women’s teams from all six World Rugby regions have already secured their spots in Paris



Rugby Sevens is set to provide an unforgettable curtain raiser at Stade de France as it kicks-off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July 2024, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony

The three-day Repechage event will take place at Stade Louis II in Monaco on 21-23 June, 2024, returning to the venue that also hosted final qualification events prior to the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The pool draw was attended by Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, accompanied by World Rugby Vice Chaiman John Jeffrey.

The tournament will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize of representing their country on the biggest global sporting stage of them all.

The men’s competition will be decided between Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Great Britain, Hong Kong China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Spain, Tonga and Uganda.

South Africa’s Blitzboks will be strong contenders after winning the first round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai in December, while Canada, Great Britain and Spain are also core teams on the top level rugby sevens circuit.

The women’s tournament looks wide open and will feature Argentina, China, Czechia, Hong Kong China, Kenya, Jamaica, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Poland, Samoa and Uganda with Czechia making their Repechage debut.

Rugby sevens is set to provide an unforgettable curtain raiser at Stade de France as the first sport to kick-off the Olympic Games in Paris on 24 July 2024, two days ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

All six World Rugby regions are represented among the 11 men’s and 11 women’s teams that have already secured their spots in Paris via the HSBC SVNS and regional qualification competitions.

In the men’s event, hosts France are joined by New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia who booked their places in Paris by ranking in the top four positions of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, along with six regional qualification tournament winners in Uruguay (South America), Ireland (Europe), USA (North America), Kenya (Africa), Samoa (Oceania) and Japan (Asia).

Men’s Pools

Pool A Pool B Pool C South Africa Great Britain Spain Chile Canada Hong Kong China Tonga Uganda Papua New Guinea Mexico China Brazil

The women’s Olympic line-up includes New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and USA as the top four qualifiers through the 2023 World Series, along with hosts France. They have been joined by Brazil, Canada, Great Britain, South Africa, Fiji and Japan as regional qualification tournament winners in the women’s tournament.

Women’s Pools

Pool A Pool B Pool C Argentina Uganda China Kenya Hong Kong China Poland Papua New Guinea Paraguay Czechia Samoa Jamaica Mexico

Paris 2024 is rugby sevens’ third appearance at the Games, and the sport is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the Paris Games, following the outstanding success of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. Remaining tickets are available via the Paris 2024 website here.

Fiji’s men have dominated the Olympic competition to date with double gold medal success on debut at Rio 2016 and again in Tokyo five years later. New Zealand are the reigning women’s Olympic champions and Australia won the inaugural women’s Olympic gold medal in Rio.

The inclusion of rugby sevens for the in the Olympic Games at Rio 2016 had a profound effect on the sport, attracting an estimated 30 million new fans globally. Rugby sevens is set to bring a party atmosphere to the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with music, a vibrant and colourful crowd alongside the incredible skill, speed and passion on show from some of the best athletes in the world on the pitch.

The Olympic Final Qualification Tournament comes at a hugely exciting time for rugby sevens. The relaunched HSBC SVNS Series has been thrilling audiences around the world and will climax with the final round in Singapore on 3-5 May before the inaugural Grand Final event in Madrid on 31 May – 2 June.

World Rugby Vice-Chairman John Jeffrey said: “Today’s pool draw marks an exciting step for the 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams aiming to claim their place in Paris and fulfil their Olympic dreams by winning the World Rugby Sevens Repechage.

“Rugby sevens has proved to be a hot ticket for the Paris 2024 Games and we are confident this will represent the sports’ coming of age on the Olympic stage following its debut at Rio 2016 followed by the Covid-affected Tokyo 2020.

“Our thanks and gratitude to Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Fédération Monégasque de Rugby for hosting this prestigious event and attending the pool draw. We have no doubt that the 24 competing teams will be very warmly welcomed to Monaco and have every opportunity to showcase the best of their abilities as they chase that all important prize, a ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris.”

