After close consultation with BWF, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirm that the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2020 scheduled for 31 March to 5 April at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil has been postponed to a date to be decided later.

The confirmation is made in accordance with the decision made by the Government of Malaysia to suspend all sporting events due to restrictions in place as measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak until the end of April 2020.

In respect of ticket buyers to the event, refunds will commence on Monday (16 March 2020) and will be processed to all within 8 working days.

With the situation under constant review, BAM will continue to monitor closely all Government advice with top priority being the safety and health of all.