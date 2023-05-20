Central Coast Mariners are only 90 minutes away from ending a 10-year Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final drought.

Nick Montgomery’s side head into this weekend’s blockbuster Semi Final second leg – arguably the biggest game the Mariners have played since the 2013 decider – with one foot inside the big dance after coming away from Coopers Stadium with a 2-1 advantage over Adelaide United.

Only a few years ago, playing in a Grand Final seemed like a pipe dream. In fact, just making the finals felt miles away.

