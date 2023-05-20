Malaysia had to settle for the bronze medal in the Sudirman Cup 2023 when they ended their campaign in the semifinals today with a 3-1 loss to South Korea.

After knocking out the likes of India, Chinese Taipei and Denmark in the earlier rounds, the semifinal tie against South Korea would turn out to be a whole different ‘shuttle’ game.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei could not deliver the first point in the Mixed Doubles when they fell to a 21-11, 13-21, 7-21 defeat to world No. 5, Seo Seung-Jae-Chae Yu-jung.

But Malaysia rebounded in the second game in the Men’s Singles when Lee Zii Jia drew level 1-1 after beating Jeon Hyeok-jin 21-11, 21-9.

However, that was to be the only bright spark from the Malaysian camp as K. Letshanaa faltered to world No. 2 An Se-young 21-10, 21-13 to give the advantage back to South Korea 2-1.

The hope for world No. 2 Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to put Malaysia back on level terms fizzled out when the pair failed to counter the aggressive play from Kim Win-ho and Na Sung-seung 21-12, 21-11.

It was Malaysia’s third bronze following those in 2009 and 2021.

