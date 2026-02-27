The Champions of the Future Academy Program is a premier Arrive and Drive international karting series designed to develop the next generation of motorsport talent. Created by RGMMC and aligned with FIA sporting standards, the program combines elite competition with comprehensive driver education—offering young racers the experience and global exposure needed to launch professional careers while controlling costs.

Featuring three competitive categories—Mini 60, OK-N Junior, and OK-N Senior—the Academy brings together rising stars from around the world to compete in world-class events across the globe. Including on-track racing, physical training, workshops, and media day, making it a complete development platform for future champions.

