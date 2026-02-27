Day one of 2026 banked, P1 bagged for Bezzecchi as the Italian leads the way to Sprint Saturday

MotoGP’s Practice at Buriram saw most of the paddock looking at the sky just as much as they were looking at the timing screens as the persistent afternoon shower threat lingered across the entirety of the session. This made for drama as everyone pushed for lap times from the start in the pursuit of a direct Q2 placing. Staying dry until the end, Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) continued to dominate with a new lap record whereas there’re surprises and shocks both in and out of the top ten.

BACK IN BEZNESS: #72 vibes on Friday

Just like in the morning, it was a strong day for Aprilia Racing’s duo of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin who were inside the top four. Bezzecchi made it a Friday clean sweep, having topped FP1 and then setting a new lap record on Friday afternoon. A 1’28.526 was quicker than what he was able to do in the test and it’s fair to say that Bez’s pace is also strongest. Perhaps the favourite tag will be attached to him. Martin was fifth at the chequered flag, marking Aprilia’s strongest first day to a season.

Contrasting fortunes for Ducati Lenovo Team, Marquez P2 and Bagnaia Q1

It was very much a session of two halves for Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) who spent a fair portion of it outside the top ten before bouncing up to fifth with 20 minutes to go. The early scare was well behind him when he jumped up the order into P2 by the end of the session. As the #93 was got up to the pointy end, it was a challenging opening day for teammate Francesco Bagnaia who could only 15th and finds himself as the headlining name going through Q1.

DIGGIA ATTACK: P3 bagged in Buriram on Friday

More testing form was translated from pre-season to Round 1, this time in the case of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). He sat pretty at the head of the field for most of Practice before being pushed back to third late on. Just like in FP1, the #49’s best lap time was set towards the end of a stint, showing that he doesn’t just have one-lap pace but right throughout his runs.

Acosta and Binder lead KTM charge to Q2

Making it three manufacturers and four teams in the top four, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) set his fastest lap of the session on his penultimate lap, 0.659s off Bezzecchi’s time. The celebrations in orange continued on the other side of the box as for the first time since Barcelona in 2025, Acosta’s teammate Brad Binder took P8 to move directly into Q2.

Alex Marquez P6, Honda with double Q2 entry

With Martin fifth, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) clinched sixth, just ahead of Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) who was Honda’s top representative. The Japanese brand had a second rider straight to Q2 with Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) in 10th.

Mixed bag at Trackhouse: Ogura crashes to take P9, Fernandez Q1-bound

Despite looking strong in P4 in the morning and bagging himself P9 and a Q2 spot, Ai Ogura’s (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) session ended early with just over two minutes remaining as he fell at Turn 7. He was all OK and will hope to redeem himself in the pole shootout on Saturday morning. Teammate Raul Fernandez couldn’t make it four Aprilias directly into Q2, taking 14th.

Full MotoGP Practice results from Buriram!

Like this: Like Loading...