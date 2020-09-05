Defending champions Shan United kept pace at the top of the MPT Myanmar National League 2020 when they picked up their fourth win on a trot last night.

Shan United blasted Rakhine United 3-0 off goals from Zin Min Tun in the 55th minute, Keith Nah (81st) and Dway Ko Ko Chit (90th).

The win was a follow up from their three previous victories – over Sagaing United 5-1, Rakhine United 1-0 and Sagaing United 1-0.

The fourth straight win saw Shan United moving up to fourth at the table with 23 points from 11 matches played.

They are seven points adrift of league leaders Hantharwady United, and who will be their opponent in three days.

In the meantime, Hantharwady were lucky to grab the full points this week where they needed a penalty from Donald Bossa in the 75th minute before they were able to eke out a 1-0 win over Southern Myanmar.

The win saw Hantharwady remained on top of the table with 30 points – three points ahead of second-placed Ayeyawady United, who stormed to a 5-0 win over Magwe FC.

Aung Nay Thuya gave Ayeyawady just a 1-0 lead at the half with a strike in the 21st minute, to be followed by further goals from Thu Kaung Myat (74th and 82nd), Raphael (81st) and Aung Yar Zar (84th).

RESULTS

Hantharwady beat Southern Myanmar 1-0

Ayeyawady beat Magwe 5-0

Ispe FC beat Yadanarbon 1-0

Yangon United beat Sagaing United 3-1

Shan United beat Rakhine United 3-0

