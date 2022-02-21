Defending champions Thailand have been drawn in Group A of the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 following the official draw ceremony that was held this afternoon in Bangkok.

The AFF Futsal Championship will be held at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok from 3-12 April 2022.

The defending champions have been drawn in Group A against Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

Group B will see Vietnam taking on Myanmar, Timor Leste and Australia.

The tournament this year will also be used as the ASEAN qualifiers with the top three teams earning tickets to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Kuwait later this year.

