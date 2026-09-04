Manila Digger FC moved to the cusp of a berth in the group phase of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Season 2026/27 on Friday as the Philippines Football League champions claimed a 5-1 win over Kasuka FC from Brunei in Manila.

Baboucarr Touray scored twice to give Joan Esteva’s side a comfortable cushion ahead of the second leg in Bandar Seri Begawan next Saturday with the winners claiming a spot in Group A.

Touray put the hosts in front from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Kasuka’s Samuel Kojo handled the ball close to the goal line while two minutes into first half stoppage time Modou Joof doubled the lead with a header from a corner.

Kasuka halved the deficit six minutes into the second half when Leon Taylor swept his close range effort into the roof of the Manila Digger net as the visitors made a lively start after the interval.

But Saikou Ceesay restored Manila’s two-goal cushion in the 64th minute when he saw his initial header saved by Jack Landreth only for the home striker to react quickest and net the rebound.

Touray hit his second five minutes later when his low strike from almost 25 yards skidded into the bottom corner, beating Landreth to his right while Ansumana Gomes hit the fifth in the 85th minute with a cross from the left that bounced past the Kazuka goalkeeper.

Shopee Star of the Match – Baboucarr Touray (#11), Manila Digger FC

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