The Qualifying Round Play-Offs ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 gets underway tomorrow.

The Philippines’ Manila Digger FC will face Brunei Darussalam’s Kasuka FC for a berth in Group A, while Myanmar’s Shan United FC and Laos’ Ezra FC will contest the second Play-Off for a spot in Group B.

QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY-OFF FIXTURES

Friday, 4 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1

Manila Digger FC (PHI) v Kasuka FC (BRU), Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, 7pm (local time) / 11am (GMT)

Friday, 11 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1

Ezra FC (LAO) v Shan United FC (MYA), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)

Saturday, 12 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2

Kasuka FC (BRU) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm (local time) / 12.15pm (GMT)

Monday, 14 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2

Shan United FC (MYA) v Ezra FC (LAO), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)

The first matchday of the ASEAN Shopee Cup™ Group Stage begins on 7 and 8 October 2026.

WHERE TO WATCH

THE ASEAN CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SHOPEE CUP™ 2026 / 27 QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY- OFFS

COUNTRY NETWORK / ACCOUNT PLATFORM CHANNEL BRUNEI RADIO TELEVISION BRUNEI (RTB) TV RTB OTT RTBGo @BTVSPORT Social Facebook @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube CAMBODIA @BTVSPORT Social Facebook, Instagram, Telegram @BAYONTV Social Telegram INDONESIA MNC TV Soccer Channel OTT Vision+ @RCTI Social Facebook, YouTube RANS Entertainment Social Facebook, YouTube LAOS @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube MALAYSIA @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube MYANMAR SKYNET TV Skynet Sports @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube PHILIPPINES @PHIFOOTBALLFEDERATION Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phifootballfederation @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube SINGAPORE @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube THAILAND TRUE VISIONS TV, IPTV TrueSports 2, True Premier Football 4 OTT TrueVisions NOW, TrueID TIMOR-LESTE @BTV SPORT Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/19CQ3uvjax/?mibextid=wwXIfr @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube VIETNAM FPT Play IPTV, OTT FPT Play @FPT BongDaOfficial Social Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FPTBongDaOfficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FPTBongDaOfficial CHINA QIUJING / @qiujing Social Douyin SOUTH KOREA SPOTV TV SPOTV REST OF THE WORLD @ASEANUTDFC Social Facebook, YouTube

Broadcast listings are subject to change. Please check local listing or visit www.aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on the socials for up-to-date information

Stay up to date with the latest news, fixtures, results and updates from the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 at aseanutdfc.com and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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