The Qualifying Round Play-Offs ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 gets underway tomorrow.
The Philippines’ Manila Digger FC will face Brunei Darussalam’s Kasuka FC for a berth in Group A, while Myanmar’s Shan United FC and Laos’ Ezra FC will contest the second Play-Off for a spot in Group B.
QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY-OFF FIXTURES
Friday, 4 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1
Manila Digger FC (PHI) v Kasuka FC (BRU), Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, 7pm (local time) / 11am (GMT)
Friday, 11 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1
Ezra FC (LAO) v Shan United FC (MYA), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)
Saturday, 12 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2
Kasuka FC (BRU) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, 8.15pm (local time) / 12.15pm (GMT)
Monday, 14 September, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2
Shan United FC (MYA) v Ezra FC (LAO), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)
The first matchday of the ASEAN Shopee Cup™ Group Stage begins on 7 and 8 October 2026.
WHERE TO WATCH
THE ASEAN CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SHOPEE CUP™ 2026 / 27 QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY- OFFS
|COUNTRY
|NETWORK / ACCOUNT
|PLATFORM
|CHANNEL
|BRUNEI
|RADIO TELEVISION BRUNEI (RTB)
|TV
|RTB
|OTT
|RTBGo
|@BTVSPORT
|Social
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|CAMBODIA
|@BTVSPORT
|Social
|Facebook, Instagram, Telegram
|@BAYONTV
|Social
|Telegram
|INDONESIA
|MNC
|TV
|Soccer Channel
|OTT
|Vision+
|@RCTI
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|RANS Entertainment
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|LAOS
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|MALAYSIA
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|MYANMAR
|SKYNET
|TV
|Skynet Sports
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|PHILIPPINES
|@PHIFOOTBALLFEDERATION
|Social
|Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phifootballfederation
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|SINGAPORE
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|THAILAND
|TRUE VISIONS
|TV, IPTV
|TrueSports 2, True Premier Football 4
|OTT
|TrueVisions NOW, TrueID
|TIMOR-LESTE
|@BTV SPORT
|Social
|Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/19CQ3uvjax/?mibextid=wwXIfr
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
|VIETNAM
|FPT Play
|IPTV, OTT
|FPT Play
|@FPT BongDaOfficial
|Social
|Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FPTBongDaOfficial
|YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FPTBongDaOfficial
|CHINA
|QIUJING / @qiujing
|Social
|Douyin
|SOUTH KOREA
|SPOTV
|TV
|SPOTV
|REST OF THE WORLD
|@ASEANUTDFC
|Social
|Facebook, YouTube
Broadcast listings are subject to change. Please check local listing or visit www.aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on the socials for up-to-date information
Stay up to date with the latest news, fixtures, results and updates from the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 at aseanutdfc.com and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.
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