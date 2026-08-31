From 11-13 September 2026, Budapest will host the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, the new global championship created by World Athletics to bring together the world’s finest athletes in a single, spectacular competition. The Ultimate Championship has been designed to redefine the fan experience by combining world-class performances, innovation, and a television production created to engage audiences like never before. For this inaugural edition, Mondo will serve as the Official Global Supplier of athletics equipment, once again confirming its role as the technical partner of choice for the world’s most prestigious athletics events.

One of the most innovative aspects of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship is the new stage concept developed by World Athletics. The entire field of play has been designed as a true performance stage, where every element contributes to reinforcing the event’s identity: from the competition surfaces and visual graphics to the athletics equipment itself, all conceived to become an integral part of both the broadcast experience and the live spectacle.

Within this vision, Mondo will develop an exclusive customisation of its athletics equipment, adapting it to the championship’s visual identity. Hurdles, high jump and pole vault landing systems, distance indicators, implement carts, technical supports, athlete benches with LED screens and numerous other competition elements will be fully customised with the official World Athletics Ultimate Championship branding, helping create a competition environment that is both unique and instantly recognisable. This is much more than a technical supply: the equipment itself will become part of the event’s visual language, enhancing every television shot while enriching the experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Technology, performance and identity

Mondo athletics equipment is designed to meet the highest standards required for international competition. For the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, these technical performances are complemented by a new dimension: design and visual communication. The customisation developed for the event demonstrates how even technical elements such as athletics equipment can contribute to strengthening the event’s storytelling, achieving the perfect balance between functionality, safety and visual impact.

Nearly 40 years alongside World Athletics

Participation in the World Athletics Ultimate Championship marks another chapter in the long-standing collaboration between Mondo and World Athletics. Since 1987, the company has worked alongside the international federation, supplying surfaces and equipment for many of the world’s most important athletics competitions and contributing, year after year, to the technological evolution of sport. With the Ultimate Championship, Mondo reaffirms its commitment not only to developing World Athletics-certified athletics tracks that support peak performance, but also to design equipment that helps shape the identity of an event set to usher in a new era for global athletics.

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