Men’s half marathon

57:20 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) Lisbon, 8 March 2026

Men’s 110m hurdles

12.75 Ja’Kobe Tharp (USA) Eugene, 10 June 2026

Men’s 1000m

2:11.83 Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) Monaco, 10 July 2026



World records set by Jacob Kiplimo, Ja’Kobe Tharp and Emmanuel Wanyonyi have been ratified by World Athletics.

Kiplimo achieved his 57:20 half marathon record at the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon on 8 March, returning to the city where he had set his first world record for the distance in 2021.

In a race without pacemakers, the Ugandan passed 5km in 13:28 and reached 10km alongside Nicholas Kipkorir in 27:00. The pair were still together at 15km in 40:52, but Kiplimo then increased the pace, covering the next 5km in 13:31 before going on to win in 57:20.

His performance took 10 seconds off the previous ratified world record of 57:30 set by Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in Valencia on 27 October 2024.

Kejelcha has since surpassed Kiplimo’s record, clocking 56:51 at the Media Maratón Ciudad de Buenos Aires on 23 August to take 29 seconds off Kiplimo’s mark. Kejelcha’s 56:51 is subject to the usual ratification procedure.

Tharp broke one of the longest-standing men’s track world records when he clocked 12.75 (1.0m/s) in the 110m hurdles at the NCAA Championships in Eugene on 10 June.

The 20-year-old produced the performance in the semifinals, powering away from the field after a strong start and maintaining his rhythm to the line. His 12.75 was a significant improvement on his previous best of 13.01 and took 0.05 off the world record of 12.80 set by fellow US hurdler Aries Merritt in Brussels on 7 September 2012.

Wanyonyi became the first athlete in almost 27 years to break the men’s 1000m world record when he clocked 2:11.83 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco on 10 July.

Making his debut at the distance, the Kenyan followed the pacemakers through 400m in 50.95 and 800m in 1:45.11 before taking over at the front. He held off the challenge of Britain’s Jake Wightman on the final lap to win in 2:11.83, with Wightman finishing second in 2:12.77.

Wanyonyi’s performance took 0.13 off the previous world record of 2:11.96 set by fellow Kenyan Noah Ngeny in Rieti on 5 September 1999.

World Athletics

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