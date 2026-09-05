Macarthur Bulls have added some title winning experience to their defensive unit after signing Japanese central defender Tatsuki Nara on loan ahead of upcoming 2026/27 season.

Nara arrives at the Bulls from J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka, where he’s made 130 appearances since joining in 2022.

The 32-year-old has also represented FC Tokyo, Consadole Sapporo and Kawasaki Frontale, making more than 190 appearances in Japan’s top flight across his career.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-macarthur-sign-tatsuki-nara-loan-details/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...