Global champions Jimmy Gressier, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Agnes Ngetich are among the 496 athletes entered for the World Athletics Road Running Championships Copenhagen 26 on 19-20 September.

With athletes from 85 federations plus the World Athletics Athlete Refugee Team (ART), the high entry figures demonstrate the strength and appeal of the event for federations across the globe.

A total of 270 men and 226 women are named for the championships in the Danish capital, where global titles in the road mile, 5km and half marathon are up for grabs.

World 10km record-holder Ngetich heads to Copenhagen looking to add another global title to the world cross-country crown she claimed in Tallahassee in January. She will contest the half marathon, an event in which she holds the Kenyan record of 1:03:04 – a time that places her second on the world all-time list.

She will line up alongside Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama, who finished fourth at the last edition of the World Road Running Championships in Riga in 2023, while the entry list also includes Uruguay’s world marathon bronze medallist Julia Paternain.

North American record-holder Weini Kelati leads the US squad that includes five other athletes that competed in the USATF Half Marathon Championships. As announced in March, scoring will be limited to four athletes – Kelati and three athletes who were misdirected late in the qualification race: Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat. Carrie Ellwood and Annie Rodenfels compete as non-scoring athletes.

Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir, who sits fourth on the world all-time list with the 58:08 he ran in Lisbon in March, is entered for the men’s half marathon along with Sweden’s world 10,000m silver medallist Andreas Almgren, who set a European record of 58:41 last year. They will face the likes of Uganda’s multiple Olympic and world gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei and Kenya’s world half marathon silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo.

France’s world 10,000m champion Gressier leads the entries for the 5km, an event in which he threatened the world record by running 12:51 in Lille in April. Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune was second that day in 12:54 and they clash again in Copenhagen. They will be joined by Norway’s Olympic 5000m champion Ingebrigtsen, who won the European 5000m title last month on his return after injury. Ingebrigtsen is among the athletes set to contest a global double on consecutive weekends, racing at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship on 11-13 September before the World Road Running Championships.

Entries for the women’s 5km include Kenya’s Caroline Nyaga, Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw, European record-holder Diane van Es of the Netherlands and Belgium’s Jana Van Lent as well as Uganda’s Charity Cherop who claimed 5000m gold and 3000m bronze at the World U20 Championships last month.

The women’s mile features Ethiopia’s two-time world indoor champion Freweyni Hailu, who clinched silver in Riga three years ago, as well as USA’s Addison Wiley and Australia’s Linden Hall.

Portugal’s world 1500m champion Isaac Nader is entered for the men’s mile along with USA’s Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Yared Nuguse and Spain’s world indoor 800m bronze medallist Mohamed Attaoui.

Mass races will be held alongside the elite action to give recreational runners the chance both to run the championship courses and watch the best in the world compete, as part of this unique global festival of road running.

Event-by-event previews and official elite start lists will be published on the World Athletics website during the week of the event.

World Athletics

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