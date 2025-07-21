Defending champions China will take on Thailand in the final of the Team event WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

China, which had won the title last year in Indonesia specifically in Yogyakarta, will be looking to add their tenth Team event crown to their already impressive collection.

In the semifinals this evening, China followed up their easy win over Malaysia with a masterful 110-82 finish against a determined side from Japan.

China never looked back from the first set win by Women’s Doubles duo Chen Fan Shu Tian-Tan Ke Xuan, who overcame Japan’s Aoi Banno-Yuzu Ueno.

Japan attempted to close the gap in the ensuing matches but China stayed just ahead enough for them to take the game and their second final appearance in two years.

In contrast, Thailand were made to work hard for their win in the semifinals over Korea, where at one point, the game could have gone either way.

Korea had taken the first two matches in the Men’s Doubles and the Men’s Singles, only for Thailand to stage a comeback in the second half of a long-drawn-out battle.

By that time, Thailand were not about to let it slip as they took crucial wins in Match Seven in the Men’s Singles through Patcharakit Apiratchataset and then Match Eight in the Men’s Doubles from Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan.

Patcharakit beat South Korea’s Kim Min-seung while Hathaithip-Napapakorn overcame Cheon Hye-in-Moon In-seo to ensure that Thailand have a decent chance of winning only their second Team event title since its inception in 2009.

The Thais last won the Team event WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships in 2019.

