Indonesia secured a berth in the semi-finals of the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup™ 2025 on Monday as a 0-0 draw with Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium sealed first place in Group A while the Philippines will have to wait to see if they also progress to the knockout stage.

Garrath McPherson’s side defeated Brunei 2-0 in Bekasi to climb into second place in the standings but, with only the three group winners guaranteed to progress, the fate of the Philippines will be determined in Tuesday’s games in Group B and C.

Indonesia only needed a draw to confirm themselves as group winners after earlier victories over the Philippines and Cambodia and the result at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium means Malaysia, who finished third in Group A, exit the competition.

The home side dominated the opening exchanges without being able to breach the Malaysia defence and Rayhan Hannan’s volley from distance, which was comfortably gathered by Zulhilmi Sharani, was a rare attempt on target by either side.

Malaysia had been second-best throughout the opening 45 minutes but, four minutes after the restart, Aliff Izwan Yuslan went close to finding a way through. However, the winger was unable to put enough bend on his strike from the right to beat goalkeeper Cahya Supriadi.

Aliff Izwan went closer a further four minutes later with a perfectly struck free kick from 35 yards that was flying towards goal but goalkeeper Cahya was sharp enough to tip the ball over the bar.

Jens Raven was denied by Zulhilmi at the other end moments later, the Malaysian goalkeeper using his feet to keep out the striker’s attempt from close range after an incisive run down the right by substitute Achmad Maulana as the teams shared the points.

The Philippines, meanwhile, downed 10-man Brunei at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium to move onto six points and boost their hopes of a semi-final slot.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 20th minute when Wafiq Danish brought down Jax Peña just inside the Brunei box and Javier Mariona stepped up to send his spot kick into the bottom left corner.

Brunei defender Azrin Danial was sent off 10 minutes into the second half when he handled Uriel Dalapo’s goal-bound shot in the 55th minute, although goalkeeper Hisyam Norihwan kept out substitute Otu Bisong Banatao’s spot kick.

The 10 men of Brunei continued to battle but the Philippines finally got their second with five minutes left when Mariona centred for substitute Noti Nuñez to slot the ball past Hisyam from close range to keep his side’s semi-final hopes alive.

The winners of the Mandiri Player of the Match award for today’s games are:

Indonesia v Malaysia: Kadek Arel (#4), Indonesia

Philippines v Brunei: Noti Nuñez (#16), Philippines

The final games in the other two groups will be played on Tuesday with Vietnam meeting Cambodia in Group B at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, and Thailand taking on Myanmar in Group C at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium. Both matches will kick off simultaneously at 8.00pm local time.

The winners of each of the three groups plus the second-placed team with the best record at the end of the group stage progress to the semi-finals on 25 July. Both semi-finals will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which will also host the third-place match on 28 July and the final on 29 July.

