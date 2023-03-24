Italian craftsmanship, which has always been a symbol of excellence around the world, is at the service of the Corsa Rosa: Colnago and RCS Sport, represented today by CEO Nicola Rosin and CEO and General Manager Paolo Bellino, respectively, in the presence of La Gazzetta dello Sport Director Stefano Barigelli, and La Gazzetta dello Sport General Manager, Francesco Carione, have signed a two-year agreement for the creation of two unique pieces: the Trofeo Senza Fine case and a bike dedicated to the Giro d’Italia, the Colnago Gioiello.

These pieces will be unveiled in the coming weeks and will be on display at the stage start and finish venues for the duration of the Giro d’Italia for all fans of the Corsa Rosa to see.

The agreement also includes a series of collateral events such as a tour of historic Colnago bikes across the Italian Embassies around the world, participation in the Hall of Fame ceremony and other promotional events to publicize the Colnago brand at the Trofeo Senza Fine exhibition.

Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO: “Colnago has always been synonyms with beauty, craftsmanship and refinement. The pursuit of beauty is what drives us to create new unique objects that make the world enjoy Italian style. Beauty is also the emotion we seek in every single bike we produce. Every bike, for us, must be a masterpiece, a true jewel. To celebrate the Giro d’Italia we therefore wanted to link ourselves to a symbol of the Corsa Rosa such as the Trofeo Senza Fine and create a bike inspired by the elegance of the symbol of Italy on two wheels”. Paolo Bellino, Managing Director and General Manager at RCS Sport: “The Giro d’Italia is one of the most followed sporting events in the world, a showcase that represents a unique opportunity for many prestigious international brands to join the Corsa Rosa. Companies like Colnago, which have made history in cycling and export Made in Italy around the world, are a great example of this. Throughout its long history Colnago has been the bicycle of champions such as Merckx, Saronni, Magni, Nencini, Maertens, Ballerini, Bettini and Pogacar becoming part of the history of great national and international cycling”. – www.giroditalia.it

