Top seeds Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik survived an early scare before battling into the second round of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 at the UNIFI Arena today.

The Malaysian world-class pair were pushed hard by Singapore’s Wesley Koh/Jensuke Kubo before recovering to seal a 19-21, 21-10, 21-12 victory in 45 minutes.

It turned out to be a strong opening day overall for Malaysia’s men’s doubles contingent, with six pairs advancing to the round of 16.

Fifth seeds Wan Arif Junaidi/Yap Roy King also came through after defeating Chinese Taipei’s He Zhi-Wei/Huang Jui-Hsuan 21-19, 15-21, 21-11.

World No. 26 Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai joined them in the next round, setting up an all-Malaysian clash against Arif/Roy King.

Also safely through were third seeds Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Chia Wei Jie/Teo Ee Yi and Azryn Ayub/Tan Wee Kiong, meaning six of Malaysia’s seven men’s doubles pairs cleared the opening hurdle.

There was disappointment, however, in the women’s doubles as Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting crashed out to lower-ranked Chinese Taipei pair, Hsieh Yi En/Teng Chun Hsun, 15-21, 20-22 in just 39 minutes.

Attention now shifts to Wednesday’s matches, with Leong Jun Hao opening his men’s singles campaign against China’s Hu Zhe An, while Justin Hoh faces Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

In the women’s singles, Wong Ling Ching takes on seventh seed Nguyen Thuy Linh, while K. Letshanaa faces Switzerland’s Amalie Schulz.

Young Malaysian pair Low Zi Yu/Noraqilah Maisarah will also begin their campaign against China’s Bao Li Jing/Cao Zi Han.

Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan/M. Thinaah will miss the tournament due to Pearly’s injury setback.

Meanwhile, second seeds Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei, fresh from being named Malaysia’s 2025 National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, will open their challenge tomorrow against Canada’s Jonathan Lai/Crystal Lai.

The USD500,000 BWF Super 500 tournament continues through Sunday.

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