Arrival in LA: Arda Saatçi completes 600 km ultramarathon from Death Valley to Santa Monica.

He did it – pushing himself to his absolute limits in the process. Red Bull athlete Arda Saatçi has reached the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles after covering 604.6 kilometres in 123 hours, starting from Death Valley.

In doing so, he sparked a wave of enthusiasm far beyond the world of sports: hundreds of thousands followed his challenge around the clock, while millions tuned in live worldwide. The original target of 96 hours faded into the background – what truly mattered was an extraordinary performance that moved people.

“We did it. So many people here – it’s just crazy,” said Saatçi after embracing his mother at Santa Monica Pier. “Thank you for the incredible support, both online and on-site. Reach for the stars, even if things don’t always go perfectly, and don’t compare yourself to anyone. In the end, what matters is that you follow your own path. I love you all – thank you for everything.”

The 28-year-old Berliner started on May 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (PST) at Badwater Basin in Death Valley – the lowest point in the United States at 85.5 meters below sea level. On May 10, 2026, at 2:29 p.m. (PST), he reached the Pacific Ocean.

Over 123 hours and 21 minutes, he completed 604.6 kilometres – 4.6 kilometres more than originally planned due to a landslide – and approximately 6,000 metres of elevation gain, the equivalent of more than 14 marathons in five days. The route took him across endless salt flats, remote desert roads, gravel backcountry trails, along historic Route 66, beside busy highways, and finally through urban corridors into Los Angeles.

What made this run special: Arda did not run alone. Millions of fans accompanied him live on social media around the clock. Chats were constantly filled with messages, motivation, and emotion. People wrote that they laced up their own running shoes, inspired by what they saw.

What began as a personal challenge became a collective experience. German streamer and content creator Elias “Eli” Nerlich summed it up: “Arda had already completed the challenge the moment he started it – when he took his first step – because he inspired hundreds of thousands of people.”

Extreme conditions and a body at its limit

The run took place under conditions that are extreme even for experienced ultrarunners: temperatures nearing 40°C, asphalt reaching up to 60°C, and humidity levels mostly between 10–20%. Saatçi lost up to 1.5 litres of fluid per hour. The dry heat caused sweat to evaporate instantly, making dehydration difficult to detect but constantly present. Over the distance, the exceptional athlete burned around 75,000 calories, with a daily intake of approximately 15,000 calories. Per hour, he consumed up to 90 grams of carbohydrates and 800–1,000 mg of sodium. His average heart rate was around 90 bpm, peaking at 165 bpm.

Sleep deprivation, heat, and hallucinations on Day 3

Sleep deprivation became the biggest challenge. After 61 hours and around 320 kilometres on Day 3, hallucinations forced him to take a longer break. Following a medical check by a sports physician, he took a 90-minute sleep session. The 300-kilometre mark proved to be the most critical point of the challenge, requiring constant adaptation: headwinds slowed his pace at times to 10:30 min/km, while loose terrain and heat made every step more difficult. “The 300 kilometers felt like 3,000,” Saatçi said halfway through the course. However, in the early morning hours, after several kilometres of walking, he regained his rhythm and steadily increased his pace on downhill sections along historic Route 66 to under six minutes per kilometre.

You vs. You: a run against himself, and for others

Even though Saatçi was accompanied, treated, and supported by a team – led by his physiotherapist Gzim Ferizi – he had to complete the 604.6 kilometres alone, both mentally and physically. The encouragement of his rapidly growing community pushed him through difficult phases and inspired fans watching from home. Along the route, this support became tangible: Swedish content creator Marlon Lundgren Garcia, who lives in Los Angeles, spontaneously ran around 17 kilometres with Saatçi, while a fan travelled several hours from San Diego just to accompany him briefly. “I feel very honoured that I can give something to people through this challenge,” says Saatçi. “In the end, it’s not just about me.”

Well-known figures from sports and entertainment also followed the run and showed their support: streamer “Knossi” rapper Luciano, Olympic ski jumping champion Andreas Wellinger, track and field athlete Alica Schmidt, fitness influencer Pamela Reif, and football professionals such as David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Raum joined the livestream and praised Saatçi’s achievement. Fitness content creator Imke Salander was particularly impressed by his perseverance: “I know many ultramarathon runners, but this ability to keep pushing again and again is exceptional – it’s next level,” she said, highlighting his mental strength.

Targeted preparation for extreme conditions

Preparation for this challenge took months: including multiple training runs of 80 to 100 kilometres, a seven-day block totalling 242 kilometres, and a 32-hour period without sleep. In addition, Saatçi specifically simulated the heat on a treadmill using special heat gear. Final preparations included acclimatisation to climate and time zone in California, supported by the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Santa Monica (USA). Sleep, nutrition, and hydration strategies were precisely planned in advance.

The 600-kilometre run is part of Saatçi’s “Cyborg Season”, a series of extreme ultra-endurance projects. Following a 3,000-kilometre run from Berlin to New York (2024) and crossing Japan with 72 marathons in 43 days (2025), this run marks another milestone in his series. A replay and further information about the run can be found at www.redbull.com/cyborg-season

Key Facts

Project: 600 km ultra run as part of Red Bull Cyborg Season 2026

Athlete: Arda Saatçi, Germany, 28 years

Start: May 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. PST (8:00 p.m. CEST)

Finish: May 10, 2026, 2:29 p.m. PST (11:29 p.m. CEST)

Start location: Badwater Basin, Death Valley, California

Finish location: Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California

Distance: 604.6 kilometres

Elevation gain: 5,967 metres

Total time: 123:21:10 hours

Equivalent: More than 14 marathons

Daily energy intake: Approx. 15,000 calories

Total energy expenditure: Approx. 75,000 calories

Fluid loss: up to 1.5 litres per hour

About the Athlete

Arda Saatçi is an ultramarathon runner, hybrid athlete, and entrepreneur from Berlin. He is the founder of DAY ONE® and co-founder of PERFORMALL. The 28-year-old was named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and has over 2.5 million followers on social media. His core motto is: “You vs. You” – competing against yourself. His mission is to inspire people everywhere to stay active and embrace sports.

About Cyborg Season

“Cyborg Season” is a series of extreme endurance projects initiated by Arda Cyborg Saatçi, combining elite athletic performance with live storytelling. So far, the series includes a roughly 3,000-kilometre run from Berlin to New York (2024), the crossing of Japan with 72 marathons in 43 days (2025), and the 600-kilometre ultramarathon from Death Valley to Los Angeles.

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