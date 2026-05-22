The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship heads to MotorLand Aragon from 29-31 May for Round 6, with Bulega carrying an unbeaten run into the heart of Lecuona’s home territory.

Recent Form and Momentum

Bulega leads the Championship on 310 points, holding a 95-point advantage at the top of the standings as he continues one of the strongest starts to a WorldSBK campaign in recent history.



leads the Championship on 310 points, holding a 95-point advantage at the top of the standings as he continues one of the strongest starts to a WorldSBK campaign in recent history. Attention this weekend will also centre on teammate Iker Lecuona . Racing on home soil, the Spaniard arrives at Aragon after 12 consecutive second-place finishes and and with three races on home soil ahead of him, this could be the weekend where Lecuona finally converts consistency into victory.



. Racing on home soil, the Spaniard arrives at Aragon after 12 consecutive second-place finishes and and with three races on home soil ahead of him, this could be the weekend where finally converts consistency into victory. At Most, Lecuona briefly inherited the lead of the Tissot Superpole Race after a rare Turn 1 mistake from Bulega , marking one of the few moments this season where the Italian has come under sustained pressure in a race situation.



briefly inherited the lead of the Tissot Superpole Race after a rare Turn 1 mistake from , marking one of the few moments this season where the Italian has come under sustained pressure in a race situation. Ducati riders occupy five of the top six positions in the Championship standings. Following a triple podium finish at Most, Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) holds third place on 121 points.



(Barni Spark Racing Team) holds third place on 121 points. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Team GoEleven) follows 14 points behind Montella , while Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completes the top five with 103 points.



(Team GoEleven) follows 14 points behind , while (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completes the top five with 103 points. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) is the highest-placed non-Ducati rider in the standings on 101 points, just 20 shy of third place.

Team & Rider News

Having missed the opening five rounds of the season, Honda HRC rookie Jake Dixon recently returned to the track during a private test at Misano. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the British rider is set to make his racing comeback at MotorLand Aragon, subject to the mandatory medical check.



recently returned to the track during a private test at Misano. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the British rider is set to make his racing comeback at MotorLand Aragon, subject to the mandatory medical check. Following injuries sustained at Most, the participation of Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Danilo Petrucci (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) remains uncertain ahead of the Aragon Round.



(Barni Spark Racing Team) and (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) remains uncertain ahead of the Aragon Round. Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) continues his recovery after the injury sustained at Balaton Park.

Historical Performance

MotorLand Aragon holds a particular significance in the Bulega story. It was here, in the 2022 WorldSSP season opener, that the then-rookie earned his first WorldSSP podium, a moment that first announced his arrival on the world stage.



holds a particular significance in the story. It was here, in the 2022 WorldSSP season opener, that the then-rookie earned his first WorldSSP podium, a moment that first announced his arrival on the world stage. In 2025, Bulega claimed two victories from three races at Aragon, including his first WorldSBK win at the Spanish circuit. He also secured pole position in each of the last two editions of the Aragon Round and currently holds the outright lap record from his 2025 pole lap.



claimed two victories from three races at Aragon, including his first WorldSBK win at the Spanish circuit. He also secured pole position in each of the last two editions of the Aragon Round and currently holds the outright lap record from his 2025 pole lap. Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea share the record for most WorldSBK wins (9) at Aragon. Bulega currently has two wins at the venue, one more than former three-time WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, now competing in MotoGP.

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